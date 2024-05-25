The Reasons You Don't See As Much Of Bella Hadid Anymore

After more than a decade at the top of the modeling industry, Bella Hadid stepped back to care for her health — physical and mental. And she has been using the time to get back to her equestrian roots as she recovers from health conditions. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she told Allure in April 2024.

The model has suffered from chronic disease since she was young. In 2013, Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tickborne infection that can cause a wide range of symptoms. She also has other disorders for which she receives periodic treatment. "Living with a few chronic auto immune disorders = always finding time for my IVs," she captioned a February 2021 Instagram post that showed her getting her hair done with an IV on her arm. Her recovery has had ups and downs.

In 2023, she experienced another flare-up that required lengthy treatment. That August, Hadid shared candid photos from her recovery to Instagram, suggesting that's why she had stepped away from the spotlight. "I'll be back when I'm ready," she wrote. Amid everything she's gone through, she also struggled with anxiety and depression. "For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone," she told Vogue in 2022. Since then, she's learned to prioritize herself. Horseback riding is helping with that.