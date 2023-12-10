What Gigi And Bella Hadid's Lavish Childhood Was Really Like

Yolanda Hadid sat down with Harper's Bazaar and detailed Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and their brother Anwar Hadid's upbringing in 2018. And though she stressed that she'd chosen to instill family values and humility in her kids, they still grew up in wealthy neighborhoods. "When I went through my divorce, I packed up my three kids and moved to Santa Barbara," Yolanda said. "So their whole life was in Santa Barbara, in a little farmhouse, riding horses everyday," she added. "And then later on, when they were teenagers, they moved to Malibu for three or four years before going off to college."

Gigi's 13th birthday was pretty much every teen's dream. During an interview with W Magazine, Gigi revealed that her parents treated her and her closest friends to Lakers tickets. Of course, she leaned into the team's yellow and purple aesthetic by dressing up in a copy of Kobe Bryant's uniform. In true future model fashion, Gigi also donned a yellow and purple wig. Despite their fortunate lives, Gigi and Bella didn't get everything they wanted. During a video for Vogue, Bella recalled not being able to purchase her first designer clothes until after she'd graduated from high school. "I never growing up had anything designer," Bella said.

Needless to say, the public found it hard to sympathize with her struggle. But hey, everyone processes things differently.