What Gigi And Bella Hadid's Lavish Childhood Was Really Like
Gigi and Bella Hadid were living in the lap of luxury years before they were supermodels who make millions of dollars by walking the runways. Given their super wealthy family tree, you'll realize they were kind of bound to lead a fabulous life. Gigi and Bella are "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid's children with millionaire architect Mohamed Hadid. But they're also the former step-kids of composer David Foster, to whom Yolanda was married to from 2011-2015 (and with since 2006). Among their three parents, Gigi and Bella were spared almost no expense growing up.
For example, Gigi and Bellla's childhood home was an $85 million mansion designed by their father, Mohamed, per CNBC. Talk about familial bragging rights! According to the outlet, the mansion sits on 2.2 acres and includes several markers of wealth, including its 5,000 square-foot master bedroom. The entire property spans 35,000 square feet and includes a subterranean Moroccan room — a Mohamed signature. However, this sprawling estate was just one element of their lavish childhood.
Gigi and Bella Hadid spent most of their childhood in Santa Barbara and Malibu
Yolanda Hadid sat down with Harper's Bazaar and detailed Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and their brother Anwar Hadid's upbringing in 2018. And though she stressed that she'd chosen to instill family values and humility in her kids, they still grew up in wealthy neighborhoods. "When I went through my divorce, I packed up my three kids and moved to Santa Barbara," Yolanda said. "So their whole life was in Santa Barbara, in a little farmhouse, riding horses everyday," she added. "And then later on, when they were teenagers, they moved to Malibu for three or four years before going off to college."
Gigi's 13th birthday was pretty much every teen's dream. During an interview with W Magazine, Gigi revealed that her parents treated her and her closest friends to Lakers tickets. Of course, she leaned into the team's yellow and purple aesthetic by dressing up in a copy of Kobe Bryant's uniform. In true future model fashion, Gigi also donned a yellow and purple wig. Despite their fortunate lives, Gigi and Bella didn't get everything they wanted. During a video for Vogue, Bella recalled not being able to purchase her first designer clothes until after she'd graduated from high school. "I never growing up had anything designer," Bella said.
Needless to say, the public found it hard to sympathize with her struggle. But hey, everyone processes things differently.
Gigi Hadid isn't apologizing for her success
Although Gigi and Bella Hadid undoubtedly enjoyed the many perks of their childhood, the best thing they got from their parents was an upper hand where their careers were concerned. Although Gigi and Bella's modeling careers made them multi-millionaires, seeing their parents' success was their initial motivator. "You know, obviously, beautiful homes and great opportunities have come from having them as parents, but I think the best thing that they've given me is their work ethic," Gigi previously said on an episode of "RHOBH."
And though Gigi is grateful for the leg up that her parents gave her, she's not sorry for everything that she's accomplished. "People say that I don't deserve to be where I am because I come from this successful family, but my parents were f***ing hard-working," Gigi said during a 2018 Reebok event (via Teen Vogue). "My dad was a refugee, my mum was on a farm, went to New York, and worked to send money back to her family. They worked their asses off, and they've given me a life because of their hard work, and I work hard to honor that."