Shia LaBeouf's Hair Transformation On Cannes Red Carpet Can't Bleach His Tragic Reputation
The following contains mentions of physical and emotional abuse.
It was a rare sighting at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when Shia LaBeouf showed up to promote his latest film, "Megalopolis. Even more shocking? The "Holes" star showed up with bleach blond hair. LaBeouf walked the red carpet with his castmates Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza, and seemed to be in good spirits despite his ongoing legal battle with FKA Twigs. This was his first red carpet appearance since the 2020 Academy Awards.
Prior to "Megalopolis," Hollywood was seemingly done casting LaBeouf due to his tarnished reputation. He was arrested several times over the course of his career — once for causing a ruckus during a "Cabaret" show on Broadway and twice for public drunkenness, according to Page Six. One of the biggest black marks in LaBeouf's reputation, however, is FKA Twigs' accusations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional abuse. As The New York Times reported, the singer-songwriter sued LaBeouf in 2021, claiming he once choked her in the middle of the night and forced her into his car after she tried to escape his violent behavior.
Suffice it to say, many weren't happy about LaBeouf's Cannes comeback and they ripped the media, along with the film festival, for welcoming him with open arms.
Critics are unhappy about Shia LaBeouf's re-entry into Hollywood
After being blacklisted from Hollywood, Shia LaBeouf slipped back into the industry with ease and film fans are not having it. Access Hollywood tweeted, "Shia LaBeouf has returned to the red carpet after 4 YEARS!" and one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied, "[LaBeouf] BRUTALIZED FKA Twigs for YEARS. He made her fear for her life & was physically/mentally/verbally/sexually abusive. It's SICK that @accesshollywood doesn't give a damn about Black women that are terrorized by these monstrous, abusive men!" Another posted, "Last year it was Johnny Depp, this year it's James Franco and Shia Labeouf. Why is Cannes so obsessed with redeeming men accused of abuse and sexual assault?"
In a 2021 interview with Elle, FKA Twigs opened up about LaBeouf's alleged abuse. "If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf]," she shared. The "Two Weeks" singer added, "What I went through with my abuser is, hands down, the worst thing [I've experienced] in the whole of my life. Recovering has been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do.." As for LaBeouf, he alluded to his ex-girlfriend when he stated on the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast, "I hurt that woman and in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).