Shia LaBeouf's Hair Transformation On Cannes Red Carpet Can't Bleach His Tragic Reputation

The following contains mentions of physical and emotional abuse.

It was a rare sighting at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when Shia LaBeouf showed up to promote his latest film, "Megalopolis. Even more shocking? The "Holes" star showed up with bleach blond hair. LaBeouf walked the red carpet with his castmates Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza, and seemed to be in good spirits despite his ongoing legal battle with FKA Twigs. This was his first red carpet appearance since the 2020 Academy Awards.

Prior to "Megalopolis," Hollywood was seemingly done casting LaBeouf due to his tarnished reputation. He was arrested several times over the course of his career — once for causing a ruckus during a "Cabaret" show on Broadway and twice for public drunkenness, according to Page Six. One of the biggest black marks in LaBeouf's reputation, however, is FKA Twigs' accusations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional abuse. As The New York Times reported, the singer-songwriter sued LaBeouf in 2021, claiming he once choked her in the middle of the night and forced her into his car after she tried to escape his violent behavior.

Suffice it to say, many weren't happy about LaBeouf's Cannes comeback and they ripped the media, along with the film festival, for welcoming him with open arms.