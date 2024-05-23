Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Looks So Different Without Makeup

For her TV movie roles, Hallmark loyalist Lacey Chabert has her face festooned with makeup that gives her that eternal merry glow, and she always looks flawless as freshly fallen snow — the leading lady can't get outshone by a charming small town's twinkling Christmas tree, after all. Chabert also rarely allows fans to see her without makeup when she isn't filming, but the Hallmark star will show off her bare face once in a blue moon.

When Chabert was just 12 years old and starring in "Party of Five," she told the Los Angeles Times that getting to wear makeup was a highlight of her first major acting gig: playing Cossette in the Broadway production of "Les Miserables." But what she loved most about her stage look was her fake black eye.

Now, when Chabert doesn't look as perfectly polished as one of her Hallmark characters, she has to worry about people quoting her "Mean Girls" character, Gretchen Wieners, at her. "I was at the pharmacy and I was sick and trying to get medicine, and the pharmacist just looked at me and goes, 'You don't look like you feel very fetch today,'" she recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2014. So, who can blame her if she usually makes an attempt at enhancing her natural beauty a bit before she goes out in public? However, Chabert goes au naturel for a good reason whenever she doesn't have to worry about mean-girl pharmacists seeing her.