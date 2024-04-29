All The Signs Lacey Chabert Would Never Leave Hallmark For GAC

Several celebs have left the Hallmark channel for Great American Family in the short time since Bill Abbott founded it — but we're not banking on Lacey Chabert being one of them, ever. Quite the opposite, Chabert has doubled down on her loyalty to Hallmark, especially in the past few years.

Chabert joined the Hallmark channel in 2010 when she starred in family-friendly rom-com "Elevator Girl." She's subsequently starred in nearly 40 more productions with the channel — and we're fairly certain she'll continue on that trajectory for quite some time. For starters, there's the fact that until very recently, she was contractually obliged to. As was reported in early 2022, she signed a two-year deal with Hallmark. Under the terms of the deal, Chabert was to work as both an actor and producer for the company's many offerings.

Of course, 2022 was two years ago, so Chabert could walk away pretty soon — if she wanted to. However, something tells us that's the last thing on her mind. From her praise of the company and the changes many other stars have spoken out against to her new role in an unscripted series for the channel, all signs seem to point to Chabert being in it for the long haul.