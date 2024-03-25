Why Hallmark's Competitor Great American Family Is So Controversial

For years, the Hallmark Channel was the go-to for more conservatively-minded films and TV shows. That is, until Bill Abbott, the erstwhile CEO of the company behind the network, decided to stir the pot by launching a rival entity — Great American Media. However, competition isn't the only reason this newer family-friendly network has been mired in controversy.

From the very beginning, Abbott's January 2020 exit from Crown Media (now officially Hallmark Media) was a contentious one. News of his departure arrived weeks after he pulled an advertisement showcasing a same-sex couple from the Hallmark Channel. In the aftermath, sources told Deadline that there had been a lot of tension between Abbott and others at the network, many of whom were none too pleased with the ad's removal. Crown Media ultimately issued a statement apologizing for the snafu and reasserting a commitment to diversity. The following month, the company announced Abbott's departure following more than a decade of service.

Abbott wasted no time diving back into the media fray, launching Great American Media in June 2021. In the time since, many former Hallmark stars have jumped ship to Great American Family, a channel under the company's umbrella. That, in itself, has been fairly controversial. After all, many of the stars, like Candace Cameron Bure, had been with the Hallmark Channel for years. On-screen talent aside, here's why Great American Family has already gained a reputation for being controversial.