Lacey Chabert Took A Shot At Candace Cameron Bure After Her Hallmark Exit

Lacey Chabert is no longer one of the "Mean Girls." Now, as the unofficial Queen of Hallmark, the actor's goal is to make viewers feel nothing but nice. (Save for the anger they experience when a grown-up mean girl fires the heroine, forcing her to move back to her quaint, Christmas-obsessed hometown in the heartland. There, she winds up under the mistletoe with her childhood sweetheart, who now sells Christmas trees for a living.)

Speaking to The Oakland Press of the cinematic universe where homemade baked goods and hot cocoa abound, Chabert said, "People say the movies are 'comfort food for the soul.' I'm proud to be part of something that's uplifting and adds a little goodness into the world." And she's done a lot of uplifting, with starring roles in more than 30 Hallmark movies.

For a while, it seemed Hallmark had the market cornered on movies set in cozy bed and breakfasts. But then Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott left Hallmark Channel's parent company and helped launch the Great American Family Channel (GAC). One of Hallmark's other most prolific actors, Candace Cameron Bure, followed him there, and offered an explanation for her exit that didn't go over so well with some Hallmark actors. "It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," Bure told The Wall Street Journal. And Chabert was one of the network's stars who had something to say about Bure's criticism of the network's evolution.