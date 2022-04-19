Candace Cameron Bure Is Making A Bold Career Move

Candace Cameron Bure is leaving the Hallmark Channel and will take her talents to GAC Media, detailed Deadline. She will not only star in projects for its channels GAC Family and GAC Living, but she will develop and produce projects as well. Bure will reportedly become a company executive who be involved in selecting and supervising programming. In addition, she will be heavily involved in the "Great American Christmas" franchise, which previously tapped Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison for its first special.

GAC Media has numerous other ties to former Hallmark Channel talent. The company is run by Bill Abbott, who previously was the CEO of the Hallmark Channel's parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Actors Danica McKellar (pictured above with Bure), Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley have made the move from Hallmark to GAC, and the "When Calls the Heart" spinoff "When Hope Calls" moved to GAC Family too. "I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure said of her decision to move. "GAC fits my brand perfectly," she added.

In February, it was announced "Fuller House" would also begin airing on GAC Family (per LinkedIn). The series previously aired only on Netflix, and the GAC Media deal marks the first time the show will air on a more traditional television station. Bure is clearly excited about her move to GAC, and her fans will surely be anxious to see what she develops.