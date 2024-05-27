Why Fans Thought HGTV Stars Sarah & Bryan Baeumler Split

After years of on-air fights, fans were convinced that Sarah and Bryan Baeumler were calling it quits. The "Renovation Island" stars originally got together in September 2001 when they had their first date. By 2004, Bryan had popped the question and the couple tied the knot later that year. As they found reality TV fame, tension between the couple started to become apparent to viewers. "You need someone every now and then to get grumpy with. I'm hers and she's mine," Bryan said in a seemingly tense "Renovation Island" clip shared to X, formerly Twitter in August 2020. The network seemed to feel the exchange between the Baeumlers was cute, but not all fans agreed. "They need therapy," one viewer tweeted. That same month, a viewer commented on Instagram about the couple's apparent issues. "I cannot take Sarah's stress level and aggression towards Bryan," they wrote.

Cameras continued to capture the heated exchanges between the Baeumlers as they dealt with the stress of working on major renovation projects. This led some fan to believe the end of Sarah and Bryan's relationship was near. "I keep expecting to see the headline 'Baumlers Divorce [sic],'" a Reddit user posted in September 2022.

The following year, HGTV shared a "Renovation Island" YouTube clip that showed the couple clash over bathroom designs. "Don't always look scared when I enter the room," Sarah said to her husband in the clip. "Bryan is under a lot of stress, but he's cranky with his wife," a fan noted. That was not the end of their bickering, but the couple persevered.