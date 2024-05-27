Inside Law & Order Alum Benjamin Bratt's Real Life Marriage
Benjamin Bratt is one of Hollywood's most dashing leading men and many will be sad to hear that he's off the market — and has been for over 20 years. Since leaving "Law & Order," the "Mother of the Bride" star married model and fellow actor Talisa Soto in April 2002 in front of a small group of family members in San Francisco. In an interview with Glamour, Bratt admitted that he had felt reluctant to fully commit to marriage at first but added, "I didn't realize until after I exchanged vows with my wife that it was literally as though someone pulled the curtains back off of a darkened room. The sun came out and I realized, Oh, what was all the hesitation about?" He continued, "Because what I discovered in the aftermath of marrying Talisa was that the best part of my life began." If that's not enough to make fans swoon, we don't know what is!
Bratt often sings his wife's praises and he even moved Hoda Kotb to tears during an appearance on the "Today" show. "We just dig each other. We have a tremendous respect for one another, our kids are the center of our universe," he gushed. Bratt and Soto aren't just dedicated spouses to each other, but they also work together to raise their two children, one of whom has special needs after suffering a brain injury as a baby.
Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto are proud parents of their two kids
Just eight months after tying the knot, Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Rosalinda. Three years later, they became a family of four with their son Mateo Bravery. "I think there's a settled quality, there's a gravitas that comes with aging and being a parent. Because you certainly come to recognize that there's nothing else that takes greater priority than raising your children," Bratt shared with People.
A detail you won't forget about Bratt is that the whole family is centered around Sophia and her needs. He told Esquire in 2022, "She incurred a brain injury at birth, so she faces a host of challenges. She's nineteen now, and we're working to help her gain independence," he stated. The "Miss Congeniality" actor revealed that the family moved around over a dozen times to give Sophia the help she needed and credited Soto for holding down the fort when he films. "Raising children, especially one who is as challenged as our daughter, is physically and emotionally exhausting. My wife carries the brunt of it because when I go off to work, she is left behind. She's my hero," declared. Unfortunately, the family had to go through another health scare when Soto was diagnosed with breast cancer and while Bratt initially kept quiet about it, he shared his reason for opening up about the private matter.
Benjamin Bratt stood by Talisa Soto when she had breast cancer
In 2022, Benjamin Bratt revealed to Today that his wife Talisa Soto had breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is something I typically would keep close-held, but through the pandemic, through self-exam and then by going to her yearly mammogram, she discovered that she was positive for breast cancer," he stated. Bratt urged viewers to get their yearly check-ups and stated that the cancer diagnosis spurred him to get a colonoscopy, which he had been putting off.
Following his appearance, Soto took to Instagram to share, "My dear friends and family, I know it's been a while since I posted anything. As some of you know, I've been dealing with some health issues. In Oct 2020 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thank God I caught it early and am now disease-free!" Like her husband, Soto advised women to get screened annually to make sure they have a clean bill of health and concluded with, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers already sent my way, and I send you all lots of love in return!"
Thankfully, Soto is now healthy but Bratt admitted to Esquire, "[The cancer] really shook us, it really rocked our world ... It made us realize that we perhaps take her strength for granted. I know that I have for the twenty-something years we've been together. I think of her as almost superhuman." It's safe to say that Hollywood's power couple has been right under our noses for almost two decades.