Inside Law & Order Alum Benjamin Bratt's Real Life Marriage

Benjamin Bratt is one of Hollywood's most dashing leading men and many will be sad to hear that he's off the market — and has been for over 20 years. Since leaving "Law & Order," the "Mother of the Bride" star married model and fellow actor Talisa Soto in April 2002 in front of a small group of family members in San Francisco. In an interview with Glamour, Bratt admitted that he had felt reluctant to fully commit to marriage at first but added, "I didn't realize until after I exchanged vows with my wife that it was literally as though someone pulled the curtains back off of a darkened room. The sun came out and I realized, Oh, what was all the hesitation about?" He continued, "Because what I discovered in the aftermath of marrying Talisa was that the best part of my life began." If that's not enough to make fans swoon, we don't know what is!

Bratt often sings his wife's praises and he even moved Hoda Kotb to tears during an appearance on the "Today" show. "We just dig each other. We have a tremendous respect for one another, our kids are the center of our universe," he gushed. Bratt and Soto aren't just dedicated spouses to each other, but they also work together to raise their two children, one of whom has special needs after suffering a brain injury as a baby.