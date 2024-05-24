Here's How Hailey Bieber Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For So Long
As far as celebrity pregnancy announcements go, Hailey Bieber's was quite a shocker. The model revealed that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were expecting in a caption-less May 2024 Instagram post that showed Hailey's growing baby bump while wearing a floor-length lacy white dress. She and Justin also appeared to be renewing their vows in a video of the couple standing in front of an officiant and sharing a loving kiss. "You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!" Chrissy Teigen wrote. Hailey's bestie Kendall Jenner gushed, "Ahhhh here come the tears again."
At the time, Hailey's rep told ET that she was a little past the six-month mark, which begged the question: How did the Rhode founder hide her burgeoning belly? It appears that she kept her pregnancy a secret by ditching her usual body-hugging attire and wearing a lot of oversized clothing. Her 2024 Coachella look, as shared on her Instagram feed, included a baggy leather jacket worn over a loose green top. Two weeks later, another post showed Hailey in a large pinstriped jacket and matching skirt, but fans were growing suspicious. "She is def pregnant," one commented. With the cat out of the bag, Hailey could enjoy showing off her baby bump, and she had fun with her fashion while doing it.
Hailey Bieber started proudly displaying her baby bump
With her pregnancy out in the open, Hailey Bieber didn't jump right into maternity outfits. The 27-year-old still wore her regular clothes, albeit just a big baggier. While attending Billie Eilish's May 2024 listening party for her new album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Hailey looked comfortable in a pair of athletic shorts, a white crop top tee, and a red, black, and white leather jacket, E! News reported. She matched with her hubby Justin Bieber, who had on a red and white plaid jacket, three sizes two large per usual.
While Justin and Hailey's pregnancy announcement had fans roasting Selena Gomez, the beauty mogul stayed focused on proudly displaying her stomach. "The past few weeks have been ..." she wrote on May 15, 2024 before adding a chick and white heart emoji. In the carousel of pictures, Hailey is seen wearing a cropped butterfly top and jeans worn low at her hips and another shot shows her lying down with her belly exposed. "Finally the pregnancy photos that we deserve!" a fan exclaimed. It's obvious that Hailey was thrilled about becoming a first-time mom and preparations were already underway for her and Justin to welcome their little one.
Hailey and Justin Bieber had a baby name at the ready
With just a few months away from the delivery date, Hailey and Justin Bieber are getting ready to become for their first child. A source shared with People in May 2024, "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby." The insider revealed that Hailey and Justin shared the happy news with friends and family in the beginning stages, but kept things hidden from the public for as long as they could to privately celebrate the pregnancy.
Their relationship hasn't always been easy and Hailey Bieber has had to shut down rumors about her marriage to Justin. However, their baby was a sign that things were well between them. "They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three," a source told Us Weekly.