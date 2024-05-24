Here's How Hailey Bieber Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For So Long

As far as celebrity pregnancy announcements go, Hailey Bieber's was quite a shocker. The model revealed that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were expecting in a caption-less May 2024 Instagram post that showed Hailey's growing baby bump while wearing a floor-length lacy white dress. She and Justin also appeared to be renewing their vows in a video of the couple standing in front of an officiant and sharing a loving kiss. "You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!" Chrissy Teigen wrote. Hailey's bestie Kendall Jenner gushed, "Ahhhh here come the tears again."

At the time, Hailey's rep told ET that she was a little past the six-month mark, which begged the question: How did the Rhode founder hide her burgeoning belly? It appears that she kept her pregnancy a secret by ditching her usual body-hugging attire and wearing a lot of oversized clothing. Her 2024 Coachella look, as shared on her Instagram feed, included a baggy leather jacket worn over a loose green top. Two weeks later, another post showed Hailey in a large pinstriped jacket and matching skirt, but fans were growing suspicious. "She is def pregnant," one commented. With the cat out of the bag, Hailey could enjoy showing off her baby bump, and she had fun with her fashion while doing it.