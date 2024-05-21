Who Is Cameron Brink's Boyfriend, Ben Felter? They Share A Critical Mutual Interest

The 2024 WNBA year has brought a new wave of rookies that is bringing attention to the league like never before. We all know about Caitlin Clark, but other newcomers like Cameron Brink have made quite the splash on the court. Coming from Stanford University with an NCAA championship and a defensive player of the year award on her resume, people knew that Brink was going to dominate in the WNBA, and she has done just that. As she has received more attention, many fans have become interested in the Los Angeles Sparks player's life, both on and off the court, including her love life.

Brink hasn't gone through all the ups and downs in her career alone. The forward has been with her boyfriend, Ben Felter, for over three years. In honor of the couple's anniversary, the basketball star shared a rare carousel of photos on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "3 years with you. Plus qu'hier, moins que demain," which translates to, "3 years with you. More than yesterday, less than tomorrow."

The Los Angeles Sparks star doesn't share too much of her love life with the public, besides the rare posts on social media. The lack of attention on her relationship with Felter, however, has only made people more curious about the man that snagged Brink's heart, and we're here to spill all the details on everything we know about him.