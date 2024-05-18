How Much Do WNBA Players Actually Make?

On April 15, 2024, former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark achieved a lifelong dream of joining the WNBA when the Indiana Fever selected her as the No. 1 overall pick. Afterward, it came to light that Clark would be taking home $76,535 in her first season as part of a four-year deal in the neighborhood of $338,000. This figure was pitted against French basketball sensation Victor "Wemby" Wembanyama's reported $12.2 million rookie-year salary. It's a discourse that caught the eye of President Joe Biden, who tweeted, "Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share. It's time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve."

In an August 2019 chat with CBS News, Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha "Tasha" Cloud revealed that the differences between the WNBA and NBA at the time extended far beyond pay and were evident even in how players traveled — while the latter enjoyed the luxury of private jets, the former had to deal with airport delays that came with commercial traveling. Both leagues' revenues are still worlds apart. Per Statista, the NBA made $10 billion in the 2022-23 season, while the WNBA recorded sales of $200 million. This begs the question, how much do the WNBA players actually take home?