Caitlin Clark's Contract Offer From Adidas Is Wildly Different Than Nike
Now that Caitlin Clark is done playing for the University of Iowa and is heading into the big league of the WNBA, she has become an even hotter commodity than she was before, which is evident by all the deals rushing in. Since joining the Hawkeyes in 2020, Clark has broken dozens of records, including having the most points scored in NCAA Division 1 and the University of Iowa's women's basketball team. Despite the team losing the 2024 season to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clark's college career was undoubtedly impressive and many were waiting for her next move.
It doesn't come as a shock that Clark was the number-one pick for the Indiana Fever during the WNBA draft. The six-foot tall guard was all smiles looking different with makeup on as she held up her new jersey and stated, per CBS, "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it's taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in." While joining the WNBA was Clark's lifelong goal, she clearly wasn't doing it for the salary. As reported by Spotrac, the basketball star's four-year contract will earn her a measly $338,056 — but that's not where she'll make the big bucks. Athletic brands are vying for her name and according to reports, Adidas' offer was simply insulting compared to Nike's.
Adidas' $6 million contract didn't come close to Nike's $28 million
Any brand Caitlin Clark touches is sure to turn to gold, but they have to pay up first. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Clark is going to sign with Nike for an eight-year deal of $28 million, which includes her own signature shoe. This is a stark contrast to Adidas, who offered Clark a four-year deal for $6 million and a signature shoe. Naturally, Clark went with the vastly higher offer. According to Bleacher Report, Under Armour offered the WNBA player $16 million for four years and didn't even consider Puma when they started their bid at $3 million for each year.
Fans expressed their disbelief at Adidas' paltry offer. "Adidas is disrespectful for that offer. Puma clearly filled with idiots. She woulda made more with under armour and possibly way more if she worked with [Steph Curry]. I get the 8 year contract tho. Nike is elite and 8 years secures a good future. Either way, she's makin good money," an X user, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another fan tweeted, "UA was probably better money-wise but Nike has the marketability & long-term security, couldn't go wrong with either one. puma & adidas though lol imagine lowballing caitlin clark in 2024." While $28 million sounds like a whole lot of money, some say Clark should have held out for a better offer and believe she got the low end of the deal with Nike.
Caitlin Clark should have gotten more from Nike
Caitlin Clark is going to add to her hefty paycheck when she signs her deal with Nike, but the president of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, thinks Nike's offer was too low. "If people want to complain about Caitlin Clark getting screwed complain about this. 8 year 28 million deal is STEALING. 8 years 80 million min is her worth and that's still prob too cheap. I hope she has an early opt out if they don't pay up when she blows through this deal," he tweeted. "Could not agree more. Every little girl who plays basketball is going to have a pair of Caitlin Clarks. She's more valuable than almost every NBA player w/ a Nike deal IMO," Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports replied.
Clark's endorsements aren't the only way she can make big bank. As reported by TMZ Sports, Ice Cube has offered her a spot in his BIG3 basketball league for $5 million, while still allowing her to play in the WNBA. "The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men's pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes," Ice Cube tweeted. Whatever she chooses, the future looks bright for Clark.