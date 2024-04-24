Caitlin Clark's Contract Offer From Adidas Is Wildly Different Than Nike

Now that Caitlin Clark is done playing for the University of Iowa and is heading into the big league of the WNBA, she has become an even hotter commodity than she was before, which is evident by all the deals rushing in. Since joining the Hawkeyes in 2020, Clark has broken dozens of records, including having the most points scored in NCAA Division 1 and the University of Iowa's women's basketball team. Despite the team losing the 2024 season to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clark's college career was undoubtedly impressive and many were waiting for her next move.

It doesn't come as a shock that Clark was the number-one pick for the Indiana Fever during the WNBA draft. The six-foot tall guard was all smiles looking different with makeup on as she held up her new jersey and stated, per CBS, "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it's taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in." While joining the WNBA was Clark's lifelong goal, she clearly wasn't doing it for the salary. As reported by Spotrac, the basketball star's four-year contract will earn her a measly $338,056 — but that's not where she'll make the big bucks. Athletic brands are vying for her name and according to reports, Adidas' offer was simply insulting compared to Nike's.