What Was Patrick Mahomes' College GPA?

Patrick Mahomes was a two-sport athlete in college who excelled not only in both football and baseball, but in the classroom. Originally, the Texas Tech University student wanted to pursue baseball. "My goal was to go to college, play three years of football, three years of baseball, and go [back] into the MLB draft," he told Time in April. Similar to Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Mahomes had a great GPA. In his freshman year at Texas Tech, Mahomes was named to the student athlete honor roll with a GPA of 4.0 as a baseball player in 2014. After one year of playing both sports, Texas Tech's football coach, Kliff Kingsbury, convinced Mahomes to focus on the gridiron.

As the team's starting quarterback, Mahomes exceeded all expectations. Even though he was the focal point of the Red Raiders' offense, Mahomes still maintained an impressive GPA of 3.91. Part of that was thanks to the work he put in while in high school. "He started getting college credits at Tyler Junior College when he was still in high school," his mother, Randi Mahomes, told Tyler Today in 2015. "I am very proud of his athletic achievements. However, I am more proud of his scholastic accomplishments," Randi said.

The following year, Patrick continued to make his mom proud as he was named the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He did that while achieving a 3.64 GPA as a marketing major. Given his grades, it was surprising that Patrick did not earn his degree.