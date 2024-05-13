What GPA Did Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Graduate High School With?

Before becoming one of the hottest MLB players, Paul Skenes had a standout collegiate career at Louisiana State University, and Air Force Academy. Going into college, Skenes had a killer work ethic both on and off the baseball field. "One of my favorite quotes is, 'Nobody cares, work harder.' You can complain all you want, but the guy next to you is going through it too," the pitcher told the Los Angeles Times as a senior at Lake Forest's El Toro High School in May 2020. The outlet asked where the then-high school senior saw himself in the future. "Either playing pro ball or flying jets," Skenes responded. He took school seriously and graduated with a 4.76 GPA which was good for eleventh in his class, per Air Force Falcons.

After high school, Skenes took a pragmatic approach to his career and enrolled at Air Force. "Playing professional baseball was a dream of mine, but it wasn't the primary dream," he told BRProud in May 2023. Even though he showed discipline before going to college, Skenes says his time at Air Force had a profound impact, especially the basic training. "Those 37 days, I never want to do that again but it's 100% shaped to who I am today," he said. Skenes spent two years at Air Force, but was forced to make a difficult decision leading into his junior year.