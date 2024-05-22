Cameron Brink Looks So Much Different Wearing Makeup

Cameron Brink has just become one of the WNBA's biggest stars and it's no wonder she wants to look good on and off the court. Coming off of her senior year at Stanford, the basketball player was the second pick during the 2024 draft and now has a home on the Los Angeles Sparks team. Of course, Brink had to get all dolled up for the event and showed up glammed out in a black and white Balmain dress. Her made-up face was quite a departure from her on-court look, which is a lot more natural. "I do wear makeup to play and practice, but I keep it light because I'm constantly rubbing my face with a towel. I do concealer, and I make sure to set it really well so it doesn't come off," she shared with Nylon. Some lip tint, mascara, and setting spray, and Brink's b-ball face is complete.

While she wowed at the WNBA draft along with Caitlin Clark and her transformation, Brink made jaws drop with her Instagram post offering 10 free league passes. She showed off her blue eyes with a healthy dose of black mascara, making her lashes miles long. As for her lips, the 22-year-old wore a rosy pink shade that we can all agree is definitely her color. Although Brink is an athlete, she's no stranger to wearing a full face of makeup and her love of beauty landed her a deal with a high-end brand.