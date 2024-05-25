The Worst Outfits Christina Hall Has Ever Worn On HGTV

HGTV star Christina Hall is the queen of style when it comes to renovating and decorating houses. Fashion sense, though? Not so much as evidenced by some of the ensembles she's worn on HGTV, and her see-through wedding dress while marrying Josh Hall in September 2022. (Christina Hall has been married twice before, so here's hoping the third time's a charm.)

Thanks to Hall's multiple HGTV shows, viewers have watched her tumultuous love life play out on camera. Her debut series, "Flip or Flop," co-starred her first husband. It was a massive hit for HGTV, but Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's relationship didn't fare so well. They ended up in a very public and bitter divorce and custody battle. Hall is now with Josh, though, and Tarek has moved on, too. He married former "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

Here's where things get interesting: Hall and Young are gearing up for a new HGTV show, "The Flip Off," which will be released sometime in 2025. They're filming it together with their respective spouses, so it should be either a total trainwreck, drama central, or just good, enjoyable TV — we're betting on the middle option. Going by the teaser, Hall and Young share more than the same taste in men. They also dress identically. Hopefully, though, Young won't be emulating some of the worst outfits Hall has worn on HGTV.