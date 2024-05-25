What Happened To Whoopi Goldberg's Brother Is So Tragic

"Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me" gives fans an intimate glimpse into the truth about Whoopi Goldberg. The memoir, which was released in May 2024, covers everything from Goldberg's tragic upbringing to her hilarious use of the term "hit and run" (via BET) while describing scandalous details in Goldberg's personal life. However, the book mainly focuses on her relationships with her late mother, Emma Harris, and Goldberg's late brother, Clyde K. Johnson. In fact, losing both of them inspired her to write the book. "Because the two most magnificent people I've ever known were my mother Emma, and my brother, Clyde, and they had almost everything to do with how I became the person I am," the actor wrote about her decision to pen the candid memoir.

When Goldberg's mother died from a stroke on August 29, 2010, "The View" co-host announced the sad news during an episode of the daytime talk show where she opened up about her initial reaction. "I'm not sad, because she had a great time," Goldberg said (via HuffPost). "My mother was a great adventure person, so she loved to go on adventures and my brother and I made sure that her life was full and rich." She then referenced her beloved brother who was still alive at the time, "I think I'm just sad sometimes that I think, 'Who will love me the way that she did?' But I realize that my brother and I have each other and so we're ok." As Goldberg revealed in her book, she leaned on Johnson following their mother's death. Sadly, he would die five years later.