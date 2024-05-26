What Happened To Julie Andrews' Voice Is Truly Heartbreaking

No one better encompasses the definition of a "living legend" than the incomparable Julie Andrews. Getting her big break in 1954 with the Broadway smash "The Boy Friend," the vocal juggernaut skyrocketed within the musical sphere, securing lead roles in the stage version of "My Fair Lady" and Rodgers & Hammerstein's television musical "Cinderella." However, in the 1960s, Andrews' star power and crystal clear vocals reached the masses when she delivered unforgettable performances in Disney's "Mary Poppins" and 20th Century Fox's "The Sound of Music." When reflecting on her career with Backstage in 2019, the Academy Award winner said, "I think the things that happened were mostly beyond my wildest dreams." She added: "Who could have imagined that life would have taken such marvelous twists and turns or that I would often be so fortunate to be in the right place at the right time."

While Andrews' career has been full of incredible highs, she has endured a series of lows, including the loss of her four-octave vocal range. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she labeled the incident as her biggest disappointment in life. "I had an operation and unfortunately it was not successful," she said. With Andrews' heartbreaking quote in mind, we've taken a deep dive into how the medical mishap permanently altered her voice and what she did to overcome it.