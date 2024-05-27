The Tragic Truth About Miranda Cosgrove
Note: This article discusses mental health and body image issues.
When you think of Miranda Cosgrove, you probably think of your childhood. Cosgrove's career seems like it was fated after she was discovered on a day out and about with her mom when she was a kid. "It was a freak thing. I was in a restaurant, and an agent asked my mom if I wanted to join her agency and do modeling. It was just little things with other kids," she told WebMD. After being scouted, Cosgrove's career completely took off and her film and television work has earned her millions.
The actor landed the role of Summer in the instant classic "School of Rock" and became a Nickelodeon star with a role on "Drake and Josh" and the star of "iCarly." Since the latter show ended in 2012, Cosgrove has continued to act and taken on more grown-up roles. In June 2021, the actor reminisced on her career with People. "I wouldn't say I have any regrets because I am really grateful for all the opportunities I've had, and I do think even hard stuff makes you who you are," she said.
While she knows she has had an amazing life, Cosgrove also hinted that there have been troubling times over the years of which the public may not be aware. As much as her career may have seemed to be all glitz and glamour, there have been some tragic moments in Cosgrove's life.
Miranda Cosgrove dealt with a stalker
There can be some major downsides to fame, and chief among them are the scary stalkers with whom you might have to deal. Cosgrove knows a thing or two about this, as she had a terrifying situation with a stalker in 2016. At the time, the details of the incident were a bit unclear, as it was reported that a man had lit himself on fire in front of the Nickelodeon's star home. Authorities were called to the scene after gunshots were heard and it was then that they found the man in flames. Years later, Cosgrove opened up about the situation.
The man who tragically died had apparently stalked Cosgrove, and mistakenly shot a woman who he believed to be the actor before lighting himself on fire. Cosgrove told Bustle she ran into this woman years later, saying, "This girl came up to me, and she was like, 'I didn't know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I'm actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at." When speaking with the woman, the "iCarly" star knew they were both still processing the incident, which made Cosgrove terrified to stay in her home. "I just don't feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn't really stay there," she said, adding she spent a lot of time at her parents' house instead.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Miranda Cosgrove had a mysterious health issue
With filming, interviews, and everything in between, it can be hard for celebrities to make their health a priority, but Miranda Cosgrove has tried her best. Speaking about her health with WebMD in 2010, the actor explained she tries to make good choices and steers herself away from unhealthy temptations while on set. "On the set, it can get a little scary because there is so much candy and cookies right in front of you," she said. "So you have to try to balance it out." Cosgrove has always been cautious about her health, but sometimes you can't control what happens, and she has had an unfortunate health situation.
While appearing on the "HypochondriActor" podcast in October 2021, Cosgrove detailed the tragic incident that left her with a hole in her leg. She explained that in 2011 she was in a biking accident that left her with a broken ankle. After fully recovering, the "School of Rock" actor had her cast removed, but it revealed a bigger issue — a hole in her leg. She shared on the podcast, "It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it. And then that's when I noticed the hole." When she asked her doctor about the issue, they claimed they didn't cause the puncture. Cosgrove never received answers to the mysterious marking, and so she has to deal with the wound for the rest of her life.
Miranda Cosgrove struggled with body issues
Miranda Cosgrove may come across as confident on-screen, but in real life, she is extremely shy and a bit self-conscious. In 2016, the "iCarly" actor revealed to People that growing up, she struggled with body image issues. She shared, "I definitely had moments when I didn't want to go to a pool party because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'll have to wear a bathing suit' — just the whole like thing of going somewhere and having your body be on display. It's scary."
Of course, being in the public eye couldn't have made her struggles any easier. "It's so weird to think that when you're a kid growing up on TV, people are watching you go through all that awkward stuff and figuring out who you are," Cosgrove told People. It's true — we have seen Cosgrove go from a little kid to a full-blown adult, and it's definitely a bit strange to think about, let alone live through.
Luckily, over time Cosgrove has been able to reflect on her time on television fondly and has even grown up to become more body-positive like many other celebs. "I'm at a place where I'm like really comfortable in my own skin," she explained to People. "I don't worry anywhere near as much as I used to."
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Miranda Cosgrove felt the pressure as a child star
It's the cycle that never ends ... many child stars have tragic endings. Whether it's getting in legal trouble, struggling with their mental health, or completely disappearing from entertainment, if you started in the industry as a child, people think you're bound to face troubling situations. On the outside it doesn't seem like Cosgrove has struggled with this issue, she even admitted to Bustle, "It hasn't been too crazy for me being in the entertainment business since I was little, because I haven't had any crazy scandals."
But while she may not have had it as bad as, say, Lindsay Lohan or Amanda Bynes, Cosgrove still felt the pressure as a child actor. In 2022, she spoke on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast about being in the industry at such a young age. "For sure, there was pressure," she said. "Even when you're not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there's a lot of pressure to try to figure so many things out." It didn't help that the actor would focus on the hateful comments sent to her. "When I was younger, I would go through and kind of ignore all the nice comments and look for the one mean one," she said. "I would be going through for a while and be like, 'Oh, found it!'" However, as Cosgrove has gotten older, she has been able to release the pressure she used to put on herself.
Miranda Cosgrove missed out on a regular childhood
Miranda Cosgrove found success early in her career. When other kids were going to school and participating in sports, Cosgrove was on set. Many would have loved to be in the "iCarly" star's position at such a young age, and while it is amazing, it meant not having a normal childhood. Cosgrove spilled the details on how, growing up, was different from people her age. "I feel super lucky to have the opportunities I've had in my life," she told Living Meet. "Even though I do love acting, I missed out on middle school and high school."
Missing a typical childhood had Cosgrove thinking about whether acting was what she wanted to do forever. The "iCarly" actor took a break after the Nickelodeon show wrapped up and attended college, which gave her a bit of that normalcy for which she was desperate. "My life really took a huge turn when I did that," she told the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast. "My whole life changed, but it was awesome. I made a lot of friends and I got to just take classes that I was interested in." Cosgrove admitted she had a great experience in college, but the passion for acting never truly went away. "Overall, I'm really glad I went to college but I missed acting," she told Living Meet. So, while Cosgrove dipped her feet in a normal life, she's back to acting even if she's not getting as many opportunities.