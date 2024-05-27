The Tragic Truth About Miranda Cosgrove

Note: This article discusses mental health and body image issues.

When you think of Miranda Cosgrove, you probably think of your childhood. Cosgrove's career seems like it was fated after she was discovered on a day out and about with her mom when she was a kid. "It was a freak thing. I was in a restaurant, and an agent asked my mom if I wanted to join her agency and do modeling. It was just little things with other kids," she told WebMD. After being scouted, Cosgrove's career completely took off and her film and television work has earned her millions.

The actor landed the role of Summer in the instant classic "School of Rock" and became a Nickelodeon star with a role on "Drake and Josh" and the star of "iCarly." Since the latter show ended in 2012, Cosgrove has continued to act and taken on more grown-up roles. In June 2021, the actor reminisced on her career with People. "I wouldn't say I have any regrets because I am really grateful for all the opportunities I've had, and I do think even hard stuff makes you who you are," she said.

While she knows she has had an amazing life, Cosgrove also hinted that there have been troubling times over the years of which the public may not be aware. As much as her career may have seemed to be all glitz and glamour, there have been some tragic moments in Cosgrove's life.