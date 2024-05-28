The Controversial Kate Middleton Portrait That Had Critics Up In Arms

There has always been special meaning affixed to royal portraits, so there was a great deal of scrutiny when the first official portrait of Kate Middleton was released to the public in January 2013. The piece was created by artist Paul Emsley, who was highly decorated in his field, and took a naturalistic approach to the portrait. Critics hated it. "Thank goodness, the beautiful Duchess of Cambridge does not look like this. I am sorry to say it is a rotten portrait," Robin Simon, editor of the British Art Journal wrote for the Daily Mail at the time. The Guardian cited the "Twilight" films and described Middleton as having "a vampiric, malevolent glare beneath heavy lids." Members of the public believed she looked at least 20 years older than her age.

Duchess Kate's first official painted portrait was this. Painted by Paul Emsley in 2012, unveiled in January 2013. The work was commissioned by Duchess Kate's patronage @NPGLondon, and paid for by Sir Hugh Leggatt in memory of Sir Denis Mahon, with support from the Art Fund. pic.twitter.com/AkMrTGlTCQ — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) June 23, 2022

Despite the portrait becoming one of the more controversial moments for Kate Middleton, both she and Prince William said they were very pleased with Emsley's work. "[A]mazing ... I thought it was brilliant," Middleton said, per ABC News.

Shortly after the portrait was unveiled to the public, Emsley spoke about his process. He arranged two sittings with Middleton, and he took a series of photographs to complete the portrait. "I did not deliberately age her or anything like that," the artist told The Washington Post in January 2013. "I wanted it to be an authentic record." Emsley also discussed the criticism of the piece. "I have to accept the fact that there are many people that don't like the portrait." That would be an understatement as he faced intense backlash from the public.