Sad Details About Hallmark Star Sarah Drew's Personal Life

Sarah Drew is no stranger to playing characters that go through some tumultuous times, such as her role in Hallmark's "Guiding Emily," where she stars as a woman who's blinded in an accident. And we can't forget her long run on "Grey's Anatomy" as April Kepner, who suffered everything from getting fired to losing her newborn baby. While Drew's real life isn't nearly as dramatic on screen, she's had some tough moments to overcome.

When filming the traumatic scene from "Grey's Anatomy" where Kepner gave birth to her son knowing that he would soon die, Drew was actually eight months pregnant with her own baby. "I had to do an induction termination and hold the baby while it died in my arms and I had to shoot the delivery and death scene like when I was eight months pregnant," she shared on the "HypochondraActor" podcast. During the scene, Drew wasn't putting overt strain on her body, but she revealed that the motions caused her to go into labor a month early. The actor recalled feeling guilty for causing her daughter's premature labor and stated, "Oh, I did this to my baby. I chose my career over the safety and well-being of my baby." This wasn't the first time Drew had mom guilt, and her struggles with being a parent were just one of the many sad moments she experienced in her life.