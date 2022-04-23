Two Big Stars Are Making A Return To Grey's Anatomy

As if the upcoming Season 18 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" wasn't exciting enough, the hit ABC show just announced that two former cast members will be making their way back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the epic ending.

Season 18 has brought viewers many ups and downs — on- and off-screen. At the beginning of the year, production was shut down for approximately one week due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Us Weekly. It was a bit of an ironic note because, in Season 18, the pandemic has ended. Season 17 focused on the pandemic, with the lead, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), being in a coma due to COVID-19. Production shut down briefly, but the show ultimately began airing on February 24.

Now, almost three months later, fans and production are gearing up for a shocking season finale that will feature the return of a fan-favorite couple. But instead of letting fans wait with bated breath, "Grey's Anatomy" just announced the two stars who are heading back to the hospital on May 26.