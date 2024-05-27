What Happened To The Actor Who Played Lyla On Friday Night Lights?

Lyla Garrity had quite the narrative arc in NBC's acclaimed adaptation of football drama "Friday Night Lights." In the first season, she's a car dealership-vandalizing cheerleader who thinks nothing of cheating on her recently disabled boyfriend. In the second season, she's a deeply religious convert who enters into a relationship with a Christian youth leader. And by the end of season three, she's abandoned her small-town roots to further her education at Vanderbilt University.

But what has the actor who played her been up to since? Well, quite a lot as it happens. Indeed, since Minka Kelly waved goodbye to the fictional town of Dillon in 2009, Minka Kelly has guested on everything from "Jane the Virgin" to "Robot Chicken," graced the film world in numerous theatrical and straight-to-VOD releases, and shown up in Maroon 5 music videos, PlayStation adventure games, and the off-Broadway stage.

And that's only on a professional level. Kelly has also regularly found herself in the tabloids thanks to numerous high-profile relationships and a tell-all memoir which proved that her life hasn't always been one of carefree glitz and glamour. Here's a closer look at the Californian's eventful past 15 years.