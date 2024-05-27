General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor, 37, Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt

Actor Johnny Wactor has died at the age of 37. Wactor, who is well-known for his two-year stint as the troubled Brando Corbin on "General Hospital," died during a robbery attempt, according to TMZ. Wactor's mother, Scarlett, confirmed his death to the outlet, revealing that Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles after he stumbled upon three men attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter. And though Wactor reportedly didn't attempt to interfere with the robbery, one of the men shot and killed him regardless. Although the perpetrators have yet to be publicly identified, an investigation is underway.

Wactor's agent, David Shaul released a statement about his death. "Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being," he shared with Variety. "Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be." He continued, "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Outside of "General Hospital," Wactor is also known for his work on "Army Wives," "Hollywood World," and "Westworld".

