The Carole Middleton Quote About Family That Is Especially Tragic Now

One of the many things that made William, Prince of Wales, fall in love with Catherine, Princess of Wales, was her "normal" home life. William was immediately welcomed into the fold with open arms and soon found himself enjoying family vacays in Mustique and group skiing adventures. He became part of the Middleton clan, which sticks together through thick and thin. This makes a quote Carole Middleton once said about family appear so tragic now.

Carole gushed about how much she loves being a mom of two girls and a boy and a grandma to seven in a December 2018 interview with The Telegraph. She admitted she would have loved having "five or six [kids if I] could." Still, she's undoubtedly content enough with mothering the brood she has. "I love it. I'm definitely hands-on. I don't find it complicated. My biggest fear [as my children grew up] was that I'd lose my family, but we've stayed close," Carole shared. This statement made all the more poignant by the recent news of her daughter Kate's cancer diagnosis.

The Middletons prefer to live a private life. In April 2011, they protested about harassment to the Press Complaints Commission. However, they're willing to step into the spotlight to support Kate as she continues treatment. Kate's brother, James Middleton, posted an adorable childhood photo on Instagram in March 2024. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he captioned the pic.