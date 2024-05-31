Signs Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Are Closer Than The Public Knows

It's no secret that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are madly in love, but what we really want to know about is the pop star's relationship with her possible future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. As Travis and Swift's relationship has taken off, the "Karma" singer has gotten close to many members of the Kelce family. From watching games alongside Donna Kelce, better known as Mama Kelce, to Ed Kelce buying all of Swift's discography, it seems Swift has been more than welcomed into the football family. However, her friendship with Kylie has been kept a bit more private than other family members.

As you're all probably aware, Kylie is married to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce. The couple's life has been thrown into the limelight since Travis started dating Swift, and Kylie has quickly become a fan-favorite among Swifties. The mom of three's witty sense of humor and laid back attitude has won over fans of the singer, especially because she is supportive of the couple's relationship. Kylie told "Today" in April 2024, "Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it's been amazing."

While Kylie may not always spill the details about what her relationship with Swift is like, that doesn't mean that the two aren't good friends. In fact, there are a couple signs that show that the two are closer than you may think.