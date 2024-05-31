Signs Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Are Closer Than The Public Knows
It's no secret that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are madly in love, but what we really want to know about is the pop star's relationship with her possible future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. As Travis and Swift's relationship has taken off, the "Karma" singer has gotten close to many members of the Kelce family. From watching games alongside Donna Kelce, better known as Mama Kelce, to Ed Kelce buying all of Swift's discography, it seems Swift has been more than welcomed into the football family. However, her friendship with Kylie has been kept a bit more private than other family members.
As you're all probably aware, Kylie is married to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce. The couple's life has been thrown into the limelight since Travis started dating Swift, and Kylie has quickly become a fan-favorite among Swifties. The mom of three's witty sense of humor and laid back attitude has won over fans of the singer, especially because she is supportive of the couple's relationship. Kylie told "Today" in April 2024, "Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it's been amazing."
While Kylie may not always spill the details about what her relationship with Swift is like, that doesn't mean that the two aren't good friends. In fact, there are a couple signs that show that the two are closer than you may think.
Social media posts show Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift are close
Travis Kelce's NFL games gave Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift the opportunity to get closer than ever. Although they might not be the ones posting, social media posts from other friends show just how tight the two are. In a carousel of photos from February 2023, shared by Amanda Santa, Kylie and Taylor could be seen hanging out at one of the Kansas City Chiefs games. Santa, who shared the photo of the two women, captioned the post, "Baby, let the games begin." Fans of Swift and Kylie got another behind-the-scenes look into a game day with the two when Keleigh Teller, Swift's good friend, shared a video on TikTok.
In the TikTok video, Kylie and Taylor could be seen sitting at the same table watching the game on the TV. When the Chiefs scored, the two women looked at each other before hugging one another to celebrate. The two held each other for a while before Kylie seemed to make a remark to Swift, but unfortunately for us and fans, the video was muted. Other clips from social media have also shown the two hanging out at more games. One video from February 2024, showed Kylie and Swift deep in conversation in the suite — if only we knew what the two were talking about. Still, all these posts prove that the two are closer than they may seem, they just chose to keep it more private.
Kylie Kelce has proven she's a Swiftie
Kylie Kelce may not be out and about rocking friendship bracelets and blasting Taylor Swift's music, but she's still as much of a Swiftie as the rest of us. The event consultant has secretly shown her support for the Grammy-winning musician online. Back in December 2023, Kylie reportedly liked an Instagram post from "Today" that showed how Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, called out the rumors that DeuxMoi started about the musician's relationship with Joe Alwyn. The blind item reported that Alwyn and Swift had secretly gotten married, which Paine said was completely false. Backing the "Cruel Summer" singer up, Kylie like the post.
In May 2024, Kylie liked another social media post that referenced Swift. Alberta Ferretti, who designed one of the singer's Eras Tour outfits, shared the sketch that inspired one of the looks on Instagram. The red floral dress was stunning, and Kylie seemed to think so too, as she dropped a like for the post. In the past, Kylie has admitted on TikTok, that she's not good with attention, especially with all this new fame that came from Travis Kelce dating Swift. So, it makes sense why she's not always posting Swift. Still, every now and then, people will catch Kylie showing some subtle support for the musician online, showing she's a true Swiftie deep down.