The Tragic Truth About Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray's Hollywood journey seems as charmed as they come — after graduating from being a teen heartthrob, he was able to keep working and eventually matured into a wholesome Hallmark leading man. However, like any Cinderella story, his life has been touched by tragedy.

Murray set many hearts aflutter when he scored his breakout role as the basketball-loving loner Lucas Scott on "One Tree Hill." Actors who receive that type of adoration sometimes get enlarged egos and take advantage of their fame in ways that can be detrimental to them. However, Murray has avoided many of the pitfalls that can lead to a popular actor's downfall. In a 2007 interview with Seventeen, he revealed that it was important to him to set a shining example for his young fans. "I want to say, 'I got here without drugs, and I got here without drinking or smoking. If I can do it, you can do it,'" he said.

While Murray didn't let any vices derail his career, the "Sullivan's Crossing" star doesn't pretend that he's made zero mistakes. "I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past," he told E! News in 2023. Once you've delved into his tragic past, you might understand why he'd rather focus on the present and future.