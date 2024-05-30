What Happened To The Actor Who Played Tim Riggins On Friday Night Lights?

The following article includes mention of addiction.

It often seems we become attached to actors or characters through their roles in our favorite television series, only to have them seemingly disappear from the spotlight. Some actors simply prefer a life far away from the hustle and bustle of the A-lister lifestyle. This seems to be the case for "Friday Night Lights" star Taylor Kitsch, who stole many hearts while playing the gorgeous but troubled football hunk Tim Riggins on the NBC show from 2006 to 2011.

Riggins was one of the show's main characters and easily a fan favorite, with his difficult upbringing but incredible talent on the football field captivating viewers. The fictional high school running back was easy on the eyes as well — and often found himself entangled in romantic and social situations that steered him down questionable paths. Everyone loves an underdog, however, and his full-circle journey on the show was part of the reason the show lasted a successful five seasons.

While the fictional team's motto, "Clear Eyes. Full Heart. Can't Lose," still lives in many fans' hearts over a decade after the show ended, Kitsch seems to have left his days of fictional football playing behind. He has distanced himself from his days playing Riggins, and while the series catapulted him into stardom, he's not exactly eager for a "FNL" reunion — thus begging the question, what happened to Kitsch's life post "Friday Night Lights?"