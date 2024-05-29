New Photo Of Harvey Weinstein's Transformation Shows Prison Time Is Catching Up To Him

This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.

Harvey Weinstein's latest appearance in court proves that prison takes a toll on an individual. In 2020, the former film producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges in a case in New York. Weinstein was hit with another guilty verdict in 2023 for a case in Los Angeles, involving similar charges. He was sentenced to an additional 16 years, pretty much meaning he would spend the rest of his life in prison. However, in 2024, Weinstein's New York case was overturned because of how the court handled the trial. Still, because the former film producer was already found guilty in the Los Angeles case, he remained in prison and Weinstein's time behind bars seems to be catching up to him.

On May 29, 2024, Weinstein appeared in the same courthouse that Donald Trump's hush money trial had taken place in just hours before. The disgraced entertainment mogul was wheeled into the courtroom looking drained. As seen above, Weinstein has had a drastic transformation over the years, and it was on display as he entered the courtroom. His hair was shaved down to the point where it looked nearly gone, and it seemed as though he had gotten thinner, perhaps because of his ongoing legal issues. Despite Weinstein's New York case being overturned, the former film producer continues to face other sexual assault allegations, which was the reason for his appearance in court.