Awkward Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Moments Caught On Camera

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the first Tinseltown couples to receive the portmanteau treatment. Their initial union in 2002 coined the term "Bennifer." But like Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), and TomKat (Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes), the linguistic blend appeared to jinx things, and by 2004, the A-listers had gone their separate ways.

But in the kind of twist usually reserved for Hollywood fairytales, Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2021 and, a year later, walked down the aisle for marriages number two and four, respectively. Sadly, the happy ending still seems to be elusive for the on-off pair. In 2024, gossip began circulating that a divorce was on the cards. According to an insider from Page Six, the "Argo" director would apparently end their second-time romance "on grounds of temporary insanity" if he could.

Lopez and Affleck haven't exactly helped to quash such speculation, either. In fact, pretty much every time they have stepped out in public since reconnecting, they've struggled to put on a united front. From red carpet disputes to traffic stop feuds, here's a look at 13 times the pair were caught on camera looking anything but loved-up.