Where Is Hozier From? The Sad Truth About The Singer's Childhood

Hozier has often spoken of people's musings on his mental health based on the music he shares with the world, but while he's said people's interpretations aren't always correct, there's no denying the Irish singer has faced some serious heartache. In fact, he was dealt a very unfair hand early on in life, when a traumatic incident forced him to grow up rather quickly.

In a 2015 interview with Irish broadcaster RTE's "The Meaning of Life," Hozier — whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne — revealed that when he was just six years old, his father, John Byrne, underwent a spinal surgery. Unfortunately, there were severe complications, and while Byrne survived, he ended up needing a wheelchair. Understandably, the situation affected Hozier's childhood in a very big way. "That was, I suppose, the watershed of childhood," he mused.

Sadly, the wheelchair wasn't the only thing Hozier, his father and the rest of the family needed to adjust to. As the singer revealed, for many years after the procedure, Byrne was also constantly sedated with morphine, which was devastating for the family to see. "You're watching someone you love kind of fade away in many ways ... It's an incredibly destructive drug in what it does to the mind and what it does to the body," he shared. A difficult circumstance for a young child to deal with, no doubt — and sadly, that was just one aspect of it.