Amy Winehouse's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse, disordered eating, and depression.

When the tragic news about Amy Winehouse's death broke in July 2011, people were grief-stricken and shocked, yet, at the same time, sadly, not surprised. Given Amy's public battle with heroin and crack cocaine use, many assumed the singer had died from a drug overdose. However, they were proved wrong after Amy's autopsy report was released — which included some absolutely heartbreaking details.

The toxicology report found no illegal substances in Amy's system. This fit with Mitch Winehouse's insistence that his daughter had been clean from drugs for three years prior to her death. Still, he explained to Newsbeat (via the BBC) that Amy replaced her addiction to drugs with shopping and exercising. "Then it was drinking, and unfortunately, that's not quite so easy to overcome," he said.

Amy was working hard on her substance abuse disorder before she died. Still, she obviously relapsed, as alcohol was detected in Amy's blood. However, "it cannot be determined as yet if it played a role in her death," a rep for the family said in a statement in August 2011 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Ultimately, the coroner's report listed alcohol toxicity as the primary cause of death, which was "by misadventure" . The inquest revealed Amy was discovered by her bodyguard, alone in her apartment in Camden, London. She was fully clothed, lying on her bed, surrounded by empty bottles of vodka on the floor. Her doctor testified that Amy hadn't drunk for three weeks but started again three days before dying.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).