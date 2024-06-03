The Little-Known Job Meghan Markle Had Before Her Suits Fame
Before landing the role of Rachel Zane on "Suits," Meghan Markle supported her acting ambitious in any way she could. Thankfully for her, she is a masterful calligrapher. Because calligraphy is a dying art, it can be a lucrative deal. As her elegant handwriting paid her rent, she was able to attend auditions and get the small parts that led to her big break in 2011. But before turning to calligraphy as a means to pursue her Hollywood aspirations, Markle had an entirely different plan.
The Duchess of Sussex always dreamed of being an actor, having grown up on the set of "Married... with Children" with her photography and lighting director father. But she wanted to widen her options. When Markle got into college at Northwestern University to study theater, she added international relations as a second major. "I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché — a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress. I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics," she told Marie Claire in 2013.
Her studies led her to Argentina, where she spent a few months interning at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires. The opportunity taught Markle valuable language skills, becoming fluent in Spanish. But acting spoke louder. While visiting family over the holidays, she met a manager who convinced her to go to an audition. Markle's political plans were put on hold and her childhood talents were put to good use.
Markle did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations
Meghan Markle has her religious education to thank for her unique skill. At the Los Angeles Immaculate Heart High School, she had a handwriting class that set the foundation for her calligraphy career. "What it evolved into was my pseudo-waitressing job when I was auditioning. I didn't wait tables. I did calligraphy for the invitations for, like, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding," she told Esquire in 2018.
Patton couldn't have been happier with what she got. "I just thought Meghan did a beautiful job," Patton, who divorced Thicke in 2015, told Town & Country in 2018. "It really is a lost art, and it was so nice to create something without a device that doesn't use a battery or need to be plugged in." Markle was also in charge of Dolce & Gabbana's holiday correspondence, showing calligraphy was more than a casual job. "I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning," she said.
Though Markle is now married to Prince Harry and a member of the British royal family, she reportedly continues to use her calligraphy skills. According to People, she was the one who designed the intricate logo for American Riviera Orchard, the lifestyle brand she launched in March 2024. "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," she once wrote in her former blog The Tig.
Will Meghan Markle embrace her other pre-acting passion?
Meghan Markle isn't one to throw away a valuable skill. That may also apply to college aspirations. Rumors are swirling about Markle's political interests, with many believing she wants to run for public office. Speculation started shortly after Megxit, when she became increasingly vocal about U.S. politics. The Daily Mail speculated she had plans to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein following her death in September 2023. That didn't happen.
For many others, Markle had her eyes on a bigger prize. "She will run for president, I have no doubt about it," royal expert Beverley Turner said in a July 2020 interview with Channel 5's Jeremy Vine (via Express). Markle was never a candidate for the 2024 elections, but Turner believes it will happen. "It may not be very soon but it will be," she said. Other pundits have even suggested Markle used her and Prince Harry's May 2024 trip to Nigeria to test the waters, according to the Daily Mail.
Whether Markle will try her luck in 2028 is unclear, but she has always dreamed of sitting in the Oval Office. "As a kid, I wanted to be either president of the United States or a news broadcaster like you," Markle told Piers Morgan in 2016 (via Daily Mail). She has the support of one of her "Suits" co-stars. "She was doing great work as an activist, and I think she'd be a great senator," Erika Alexander told The U.K. Sun in May 2024.