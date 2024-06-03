The Little-Known Job Meghan Markle Had Before Her Suits Fame

Before landing the role of Rachel Zane on "Suits," Meghan Markle supported her acting ambitious in any way she could. Thankfully for her, she is a masterful calligrapher. Because calligraphy is a dying art, it can be a lucrative deal. As her elegant handwriting paid her rent, she was able to attend auditions and get the small parts that led to her big break in 2011. But before turning to calligraphy as a means to pursue her Hollywood aspirations, Markle had an entirely different plan.

The Duchess of Sussex always dreamed of being an actor, having grown up on the set of "Married... with Children" with her photography and lighting director father. But she wanted to widen her options. When Markle got into college at Northwestern University to study theater, she added international relations as a second major. "I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché — a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress. I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics," she told Marie Claire in 2013.

Her studies led her to Argentina, where she spent a few months interning at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires. The opportunity taught Markle valuable language skills, becoming fluent in Spanish. But acting spoke louder. While visiting family over the holidays, she met a manager who convinced her to go to an audition. Markle's political plans were put on hold and her childhood talents were put to good use.