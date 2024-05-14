Inside The Rampant Rumors About Meghan Markle's Political Interests

Before she donned the tiara as a duchess, Meghan Markle held a string of odd jobs. Among them are strutting as a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal," moonlighting as a freelance calligrapher, working on Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invites, and snagging a role as "hot girl" opposite Ashton Kutcher in "A Lot Like Love" before landing her gig on "Suits." After stepping down as a senior royal with Prince Harry, she launched a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and started hawking strawberry jam. Because, well, why not? And if rumors are to be believed, she might just be eyeing a political run and go after a job in politics. #Markle2028, perhaps?

Whispers of Markle having aspirations to run for office dates back to 2020, the same year when she had a purported falling out with the Royal Family. Bookmakers at the time have even started placing bets on her potential to secure an office seat, citing her openness about her politics as her ticket to victory. "Even though she's a 500/1 shot to win in 2024, this is just another example of Meghan potentially building her political profile for if she's to run in the future," Sam Rosbottom, spokesperson of gambling company Betfair, shared with Express.

But alas, Markle didn't end up running in the 2024 elections, leaving the spotlight on Donald Trump, with whom Prince Harry has a supposed beef. But don't count her out just yet — some say she might come to surprise us all.