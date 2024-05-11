What We Know About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Political Views

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, the pair still keeps their political views under wraps — for the most part. Royal tradition demands political neutrality, not by choice but by mandate, making it "unconstitutional" for them to even cast a vote. And while they regularly work with the U.K. government, they are careful not to get their hands dirty with political affairs. However, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to struggle with completely distancing themselves from political matters.

For starters, they have been proactive in encouraging voter participation. While Markle had previously enjoyed the rights of an ordinary citizen and had voted, Harry had never entered a polling booth. "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the U.S. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life," he said during a broadcast special of 2020 TIME 100 and went on to urge the public to vote, much to the dismay of his family. Then, in 2024, the Archewell Foundation initiated a campaign to counter election misinformation, per Axios. So, they might not be vocal about their own political leanings, but they're all in when it comes to civic engagement.

With Harry toying with the idea of obtaining American citizenship, the day may arrive when his personal politics are out in the open. His past actions, along with Markle's, subtly hint at where they might stand — if you're paying attention, that is.