Here's How Prince Harry Is Teaming Up With Jill Biden

Prince Harry and Jill Biden are teaming up again! The royal and the First Lady have been friends for years, regularly supporting one another in the public eye. Jill has repeatedly thrown her support behind Prince William's brother through her attendance of his brainchild, the Invictus Games, which sees injured service people compete in a Paralympics-style environment.

The twosome's friendship appears to date back to at least 2012, when Harry was first pictured with Jill at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. At the time, Jill's husband, President Joe Biden, was vice-president to Barack Obama.

They've been seen together multiple times since then, with Joe even quipping about how close the two had become when the two attended the Invictus Games in 2016. Speaking to the crowd who gathered at the Florida event, Joe joked (via ABC News), "Jill went to London for the last [Invictus] Games and she spent too much damn time with Prince Harry."

Well, now the two are back together for a similar cause, The Department of Defense Warrior Games, which "celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members." Read on for the details of their reunion.