Thomas Markle Disputes Rumors Of A Political Career For Meghan Markle

There are dysfunctional families, and then there's Meghan Markle's family. Her dad Thomas Markle never misses an opportunity to be in the news, and takes advantage of every headline about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After Lillbet Diana's birth, the Daily Mail reported that Thomas was angry at Meghan and Harry refusing to see him. Thomas complained that even "axe murderers" get more family visits than him. "I'm not an axe murderer," he said. "I made one dumb mistake and I've been punished for it. This show they've been on, they talk about compassion, there's no compassion for me, no compassion for my family, and no compassion for the world." According to Thomas, he hasn't talked to Meghan in over three years.

Thomas also appears to be angry with... Oprah Winfrey. In June, Thomas went on to talk to "60 Minutes" Australia about his daughter, but also took the opportunity to slam Oprah for "taking advantage of Harry." Now, Thomas is making headlines again. Keep reading to find out what Thomas has to say about a career in politics for his daughter Meghan.