RHONJ: A Deep Dive Into Joe And Melissa Gorga's Marriage Troubles

Besides the occasional bickering, Joe and Melissa Gorga's marriage seemed solid. That is, until Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Amid mounting tension between the two, Melissa walked ahead of Joe after exiting a restaurant, and the contractor got upset. In the van heading back, they got into a screaming match in front of their castmates. "We used to just be so attached, and I'm still like that," Joe stated, per Bravo. "She's just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman." Melissa didn't back down. "If I have a little success in my life, it's not against you," she shot back. She ended up calling him "spoiled," to which he replied, "Be careful what you say because I'll never talk to you again."

During the "RHONJ After Show," Melissa explained that she was working a lot during the five months before the COVID-19 pandemic. "And then COVID hit and then we were together every single day and it was like when he really started to vent," she shared. "He was so happy actually that I was home every night and not working ... and he was like stressing in his own mind I think for when the pandemic was over." Acknowledging the rough season, Melissa told Us Weekly, "There's ups and downs. Nothing's perfect. I know a lot of people always wanted to believe that we were, [but] we are not, we have arguments. We love each other hard, but we also butt heads."