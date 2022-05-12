Melissa Gorga Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Marriage To Joe

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga's marriage has been less-than-idyllic at times. Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic put many marriages to the test, including the Gorgas. Spending more time together at home only exacerbated existing problems they were experiencing. "Listen, I'm not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like year-and-a-half, and I would say it started right before the pandemic," "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star told Page Six in February 2021. Their marital woes were documented on "RHONJ," and at the time, Melissa said the couple was "very raw and real" with publicly presenting the problems they faced.

As the boutique owner and designer's business expanded, the roles within her marriage changed. That was a point of contention for Joe who was happiest when Melissa was at home with their children. "I don't want to die unhappy," Melissa said on an episode of the hit Bravo show in May 2021 (via Page Six). At that point, the two had hit a crossroads. "So I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I've never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up," she admitted.

A year later, Melissa once again spoke about the issues within her marriage and was candid about her relationship with Joe.