How Joe Gorga Really Feels About His Marriage Today
Joe Gorga's marriage to his wife Melissa Gorga has been a storyline on Season 11 of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." While the two have seemingly had a strong bond over the years, new problems have been introduced, giving fans a different look at one of their favorite couples on the show, according to Us Weekly. The issues between Joe and Melissa have to do with how Joe feels about his wife being more independent. Since their kids have grown, Melissa has branched out on her own, opening her own store called Envy.
A few arguments between Joe and Melissa have been filmed by Bravo. After one particular fight, Joe claimed that he and Melissa had "grown apart," according to Page Six. It all went down when Melissa didn't wait for Joe to walk to the car after dinner. He said that she's no longer the same person that he married before saying, "Be careful what you say 'cause I'll never talk to you again." Things have been relatively tense week after week, which leaves many fans wondering how Joe feels about his marriage today. Read on to find out.
Joe Gorga is 'afraid,' according to Dolores Catania
In an interview with Us Weekly, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania discussed how Joe Gorga feels about his marriage today. "They're going through something where she's growing and he's afraid of losing the traditional marriage. [He's] not, once he realizes that even letting her grow isn't going to change the love that they have for each other. ...[But] he's scared. Joe has it in his mind what life is supposed to be like," Dolores told the outlet. Dolores went on to say that she thinks Joe and Melissa Gorga's marriage is "secure." "I think they're secure. I think that they're ok. They'll be fine. It was hard to see, but I always had a lot of faith that they would get through it," she explained.
And things do seem to be going okay with Joe and Melissa. On May 9, Joe penned a tribute to his wife in honor of Mother's Day. "You are the most amazing mother, our children are so lucky to have you as their mom.Thank you for being the mother you are. I love you honey," he captioned an Instagram post. Melissa responded in the comments section of the Instagram post with a simple "Thank you love," and added a red heart emoji.