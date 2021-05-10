How Joe Gorga Really Feels About His Marriage Today

Joe Gorga's marriage to his wife Melissa Gorga has been a storyline on Season 11 of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." While the two have seemingly had a strong bond over the years, new problems have been introduced, giving fans a different look at one of their favorite couples on the show, according to Us Weekly. The issues between Joe and Melissa have to do with how Joe feels about his wife being more independent. Since their kids have grown, Melissa has branched out on her own, opening her own store called Envy.

A few arguments between Joe and Melissa have been filmed by Bravo. After one particular fight, Joe claimed that he and Melissa had "grown apart," according to Page Six. It all went down when Melissa didn't wait for Joe to walk to the car after dinner. He said that she's no longer the same person that he married before saying, "Be careful what you say 'cause I'll never talk to you again." Things have been relatively tense week after week, which leaves many fans wondering how Joe feels about his marriage today. Read on to find out.