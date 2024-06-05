Is Prince Harry Still In Line For The British Royal Throne?

It's been a hot minute since Prince Harry distanced himself from the Royal Family, stepping back as a senior royal in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, in tow. Four years later, he confirmed that he is officially a U.S. resident and is even toying with the idea of becoming a U.S. citizen. But even if this is the case, Harry is still a prince at the end of the day, and unless the U.K. parliament intervenes, the fact remains that he has a theoretical shot at the British throne.

However, the Duke of Sussex has rarely entertained the notion of becoming king. He has always seen himself as the "spare," a role so ingrained in his identity that it became the title of his tell-all book. In his memoir that enraged the public, he revealed that his family slapped that label on him from the get-go. "This [spare] was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny. The Heir and the Spare — there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity," he wrote. "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy... This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

But despite his departure from royal life and several relatives preceding him in the line of succession, Harry's place in the sequence remains secure unless he's formally stripped of his titles — a move his family can't execute on their own.