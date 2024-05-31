Cosmetic Expert Estimates Hefty Price Tag Of Kim Zolciak's Plastic Surgery Transformation For Us

Kim Zolciak has undergone a dramatic cosmetic transformation since her early days on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and she's brought fans along for the ride by discussing some of the work that she's had done. However, she's possibly made some tweaks that she hasn't talked about — and the price tag for her procedures is eye-watering. Dr. Andrew Ordon, triple board certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and MedSpa, spoke to Nicki Swift exclusively about Zolciak's cosmetic work and broke down the potential cost of it all.

Ordon hasn't treated Zolciak, but he has chatted with her on "The Doctors." In 2016, the "RHOA" star appeared on Ordon's talk show with her daughter Brielle Biermann, who admitted to getting lip injections but denied rumors that she had other work done on her face. Zolciak has been in a similar position. While she's one of the "Real Housewives" cast members who looks nothing like they used to, she responded to some plastic surgery rumors on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2015 by tweeting, "I have not had surgery on my face period!!!!" The following year, Andy Cohen challenged this claim on "Watch What Happens Live" by using an old photo of Zolciak as proof that she's gotten a nose job. That was one surgical procedure that the star denied getting, but Ordon is in the camp that believes Zolciak did get her nose done, along with some other facial work.