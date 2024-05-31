Cosmetic Expert Estimates Hefty Price Tag Of Kim Zolciak's Plastic Surgery Transformation For Us
Kim Zolciak has undergone a dramatic cosmetic transformation since her early days on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and she's brought fans along for the ride by discussing some of the work that she's had done. However, she's possibly made some tweaks that she hasn't talked about — and the price tag for her procedures is eye-watering. Dr. Andrew Ordon, triple board certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and MedSpa, spoke to Nicki Swift exclusively about Zolciak's cosmetic work and broke down the potential cost of it all.
Ordon hasn't treated Zolciak, but he has chatted with her on "The Doctors." In 2016, the "RHOA" star appeared on Ordon's talk show with her daughter Brielle Biermann, who admitted to getting lip injections but denied rumors that she had other work done on her face. Zolciak has been in a similar position. While she's one of the "Real Housewives" cast members who looks nothing like they used to, she responded to some plastic surgery rumors on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2015 by tweeting, "I have not had surgery on my face period!!!!" The following year, Andy Cohen challenged this claim on "Watch What Happens Live" by using an old photo of Zolciak as proof that she's gotten a nose job. That was one surgical procedure that the star denied getting, but Ordon is in the camp that believes Zolciak did get her nose done, along with some other facial work.
Looking like the punctual life of the party doesn't come cheap
Dr. Andrew Ordon told us that he thinks Kim Zolciak has actually had more than one rhinoplasty. He noticed the same thing that Andy Cohen did on "WWHL": How the end of her nose had changed. "She had a plunging tip, which is now up and supported," said Ordon. As for the cost of such alterations, the doc said, "Rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty are anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000."
Ordon is a renowned expert on a number of facial procedures, making it easy for him to spot the work. He believes Zolciak has used three of his specialties to keep her face looking smooth and snatched. "I have no doubt in my mind she had her eyelids done, as well as a lateral brow lift, and some variant of a deep plane facelift," he said, adding, "A deep plane facelift with lateral brow eyelids is going to be $50,000 and up, anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000."
While Zolciak hasn't admitted to undergoing invasive procedures, she did tell ET that she's a fan of needle work. According to Ordon, her Botox and lip fillers cost "a couple thousand dollars per treatment." The doctor also spoke to Nicki Swift about the work that Zolciak has had done below the neckline, a topic she has been open and honest about.
What Kim Zolciak's mommy makeover likely cost
Kim Zolciak spoke to the famous surgeon who performed her mommy makeover after the 2013 birth of her twins during an episode of her podcast "House of Kim." Dr. Leonard Hochstein, the ex-husband of "Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein, was responsible for giving her body an overhaul in 2014. Zolciak was thrilled with the results of her breast lift and tummy tuck, which Leonard performed after repairing the reality star's hernia. "It just enhanced my life," she said. The doctor also performed her 2018 breast reduction. "The cost of a mommy makeover is going to be $25,000 to $40,000," said Dr. Andrew Ordon.
Ordon also listed off a few other procedures Zolciak possibly got during her mommy makeover: "a full abdominoplasty with etching, sculpting, and some liposuction." On Instagram, the Salty K founder also revealed that she used a CoolPeel laser treatment to reduce the appearance of the surgical scar on her lower abdomen. Of her decision to document some of her post-birth visits to the plastic surgeon's office, Zolciak told People, "I want women to feel beautiful. Just because you're a mom doesn't mean you shouldn't feel beautiful!"
Ordon finds Zolciak's willingness to talk about her nips, tucks, and needle pricks refreshing. "I can attest that she likes her plastic surgery, which is kind of cool," he said. "She embraces it; she owns it, period."