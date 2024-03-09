A Look At Kim Zolciak's Cosmetic Transformation Over The Years

There's no denying Kim Zolciak's look has gone through quite the evolution since she first joined the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" back in 2008. However, she is far from being one to stay mum on what cosmetic procedures she's had done; rather, she is an open book with all the tweaks she's made.

Possibly one of the most noticeable changes in Zolciak's appearance over the years has been her wigs. Granted, she's never been particularly secretive about the fact that she wears them. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 about why she preferred wigs for TV appearances, Zolciak explained that she simply enjoyed not having to sit in a hairstylist's chair for an hour, especially when she would need to have her makeup done professionally too. That makes sense, but there's also no denying that her wigs have gotten a whole lot better over the years.

That Zolciak's wigs have changed from very obviously fake to significantly more realistic has certainly helped in more recent years when she's been able to sell some of them off. Even so, it's possible her longtime foe, Nene Leakes, would prefer if Zolciak stuck to her real hair. After all, it wasn't all that long ago that Leakes poked fun at the quality of her wigs. Back in 2018, she'd quipped in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she couldn't help but be pushed to her limits by Zolciak "and her party city wigs, honey." Yikes.