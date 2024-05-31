Ivanka Trump's Response To Donald's Guilty Verdict Is Miles Apart From Her Siblings

In her response to Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his historical hush money case, Ivanka Trump took a much softer approach than her siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Instead of joining the family discourse about what a raw deal her dad was getting, Ivanka chose to share a gentle reminder that she's more to her father than a cog in the Trump machine.

However, when Ivanka gave her dad a shout-out on Instagram, she did not give him prime placement on her page. Instead, she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story that would eventually evaporate into the ether. Young Ivanka was wearing a birthday hat, and a smiling Donald had his arms around her. The family resemblance was uncanny back then, as Ivanka was doing a dead-on imitation of her dad's signature kissy face expression. "I love you dad," she wrote, punctuating her message with a heart emoji.

If Ivanka had her dad's best interests at heart, perhaps her post was actually a smarter move than going to the media and doing damage control — in some minds, it might help humanize Donald and briefly distract from the fact that he's still a convicted criminal. Ivanka also spoke volumes by missing the final day of Donald's trial, where even Tiffany Trump put in an appearance, so maybe the post was her quiet way of letting the world know that she's still in her dad's corner. Her brothers, meanwhile, haven't been nearly as subtle.