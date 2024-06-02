Inside Jake Paul's Ridiculously Lavish Life

These days, TikTok and YouTube streamers are making millions of dollars off video clips while still teenagers. Just ask Jake Paul, whose exorbitant wealth and ultra-lavish lifestyle are thanks to the Internet — which catapulted him to fame in 2013.

Paul, also known as "The Problem Child," began his social media trajectory on Vine, amassing over 5 million followers and 2 billion views before the app was shut down in 2017. The Ohio native often posted videos alongside his brother Logan, and the duo became popular for their funny pranks, free-styling, and comedy skits often performed in public places. Paul later transitioned to YouTube and TikTok, where his earnings continued to shoot through the roof, making him one of the richest influencers of his generation with an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Essentially Sports.

Jake's not afraid to spend his coin in over-the-top ways, and he's garnered quite an impressive collection of luxury goods. From his outstanding real estate portfolio to his flashy whips, nothing about him is conservative. Of course, his fans wouldn't expect anything less, given his reputation for using scandal after scandal to remain relevant. His "all press is good press" outlook seems to work for him, as Jake's star continues to rise (as does his fortune). In his late twenties, Jake has more money than most people his age know what to do with. So what's a man to do with all that cash? Here's a look inside Jake Paul's ridiculously lavish life.