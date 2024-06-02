Inside Jake Paul's Ridiculously Lavish Life
These days, TikTok and YouTube streamers are making millions of dollars off video clips while still teenagers. Just ask Jake Paul, whose exorbitant wealth and ultra-lavish lifestyle are thanks to the Internet — which catapulted him to fame in 2013.
Paul, also known as "The Problem Child," began his social media trajectory on Vine, amassing over 5 million followers and 2 billion views before the app was shut down in 2017. The Ohio native often posted videos alongside his brother Logan, and the duo became popular for their funny pranks, free-styling, and comedy skits often performed in public places. Paul later transitioned to YouTube and TikTok, where his earnings continued to shoot through the roof, making him one of the richest influencers of his generation with an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Essentially Sports.
Jake's not afraid to spend his coin in over-the-top ways, and he's garnered quite an impressive collection of luxury goods. From his outstanding real estate portfolio to his flashy whips, nothing about him is conservative. Of course, his fans wouldn't expect anything less, given his reputation for using scandal after scandal to remain relevant. His "all press is good press" outlook seems to work for him, as Jake's star continues to rise (as does his fortune). In his late twenties, Jake has more money than most people his age know what to do with. So what's a man to do with all that cash? Here's a look inside Jake Paul's ridiculously lavish life.
Jake Paul earned a million dollars before his 20th birthday
Most 19-year-olds are working minimum-wage jobs or just starting their college careers, but Jake Paul was already miles ahead of his peers by then. Thanks to his viral Vine videos, Paul had already earned a million dollars before turning 20. He expanded on his success once Vine was shut down, transitioning to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and later TikTok. "As you get more and more popular and start to build a brand name for yourself in the space, you start working with big Fortune 500 companies, merchandising deals, you can tour," he told CNBC. "There are lots of ways to monetize. But if you have millions of fans, and you can convert even %5 of them to pay for something of yours, you are in the seven-figure range."
And monetize he did, turning his millions followers into cash flow. At of the time of writing, Paul boasts over 20 million YouTube subscribers, nearly 30 million Instagram followers, and almost 20 million TikTok followers, making him one of the richest content creators of his time. In 2022, Paul was the second-highest-paid YouTuber in the world, getting paid a cool $45 million a year (second only to MrBeast), according to Forbes. He also used his immense following to score acting gigs, going on to star as Dirk Mann in the Disney series "Bizaardvark" from 2016 to 2018. Paul also played the role of Lance in the YouTube Red film "Dance Camp," and Dugan in Fox Digital's movie "Mono."
Paul's boxing career helped him rake in even more cash
Jake Paul never set out to be a boxer — but a chance match-up between a fellow YouTuber changed the trajectory of his career. Nowadays, the influencer is making hundreds of millions of dollars in an area he never gave much thought to a decade prior.
In 2018, Paul and his brother Logan were challenged to a boxing match between KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams) and his younger brother, known by his nickname Deji. Jake and PSI ended up drawing in their fight, only to rematch the following year. The latter proved to be a split decision as well, but both matches proved the content creator's talent as a boxer and set the tone for a promising career.
Jake later faced the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an unofficial exhibition match, going toe-to-toe with the champion for eight rounds until the match ended without a winner. It turned out to be a pretty payday as well, with Jake earning an estimated $20 million for the match based on his pay-per-view share. "I love the pace of it, the strategy, everything behind it. It's an art. Then there's the build-up, the content, the press conferences, the outfits. All of it made me fall in love with boxing, to a point where I need boxing on a daily basis just to function," he told the Independent.
Paul says his YouTube deals aren't even a fraction of his income
While Jake Paul became famous with the help of Vine and other social media platforms, his content creator income makes up a tiny portion of his multi-million dollar fortune. The Ohio native is a successful businessman, with several entrepreneurial start-ups and partnerships that keep his cash flow consistent. Paul started his sports betting company Betr alongside Joey Levy in 2022, garnering over $100 million in funding while still in the early stages. By 2024, the company was valued at nearly $400 million, with investors like Fuel Venture Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, and Eberg Capital having a stake in the business.
The influencer-turned-boxer relies less on streaming services and more on his blossoming boxing career after the ad revenue space began to diminish his creativity. "You can't swear, you can't make a funny joke, you can't talk about politics, you can't talk about anything," Paul told Forbes Australia. "So, I was like, I'm done with this. It's not fun anymore. I can't be who I am, I can't make the content I want to make."
Instead, the social media star plans to use his online audience to help generate viewership for future fights without a promoter. He also has many other companies to fall back on, like his capital firm Anti-Fund, numerous brand partnerships, and an equity stake in the Professional Fighters League. According to Paul, his content-creating career constitutes "not even close to" 10% of his yearly income.
He's got the keys to a $16 million mansion
After skyrocketing to viral sensation when he was just a teenager, Jake Paul decided to use his coin to buy a nearly $7 million home in Calabasas. He purchased the property in 2017 when he was just 20 years old, using it as a hub for his now-defunct group of content creators dubbed "Team 10." The sprawling eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home featured a three-story entryway, pool and spa, a theater, and an attached guest house. However, Paul eventually grew out of his Calabasas crib and sold it in 2021 for $775,000 less than the purchase price.
Paul went on to bigger and better things, with a $16 million sprawling estate in Dorado, Puerto Rico, that he purchased in 2023. In a YouTube video posted to his channel, the influencer took viewers on a tour of his new eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom crib, which featured everything from a baseball batting cage, a pool, waterfront walkways, a massive garden, a movie theater, and even a music studio. The 12,800 square foot estate has plenty of room for his toys, which include several Bugatti scooters to explore the island when he and his friends get tired of all the usual Paul-inspired shenanigans.
The boxer's master suite features an exit straight out into the sweeping garden, which he plans to turn partly into a "rustic" basketball court. His bedroom also included an enormous walk-in closet with rows of luxurious footwear and jewelry drawers to hide his massive diamond chains.
Jake Paul has a vast collection of luxury vehicles
Jake Paul is anything but modest and doesn't miss a chance to show off his massive collection of luxurious cars. Lucky enough for him, his Puerto Rico mansion comes with a six-car garage to fit his whips. Paul owns at least 10 vehicles, enough to drive him and his posse of content creators around in style. The YouTuber's collection includes a $350,000 Lamborghini Huracan Performante, with a 631 horsepower V10 engine that achieves zero to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. The Problem Child also scored a custom Tesla Model X, valued at around $100,000. This electric SUV is known for its economical advantages and spacious interior, making it the perfect car to get around to his various meetings.
His collection also includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, estimated to be worth around $440,000, and two trucks, a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and a Toyota Tacoma, estimated to be around $40,000 and $50,000, respectively. Paul also bought a Ford Focus RS, complete with a unique paint job that combines a mix of pink, yellow, and blues to create a "drip" inspired look. The social media star has a BMW M5 Competition in his collection, with a price tag of around $100,000 and a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
To top it all off, Paul owns two Ferraris: a Ferrari 296 GTB, estimated at over $400,000, and a Ferrari SF90 Spider, worth over $600,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also bought himself a custom monster jeep, dubbing it his "emergency response vehicle."
Jake Paul has a taste for expensive watches
Jake Paul doesn't mess around when it comes to his watch game. The YouTube personality is known for the flashier things in life, and when it comes to what's on his wrist, the more expensive the better. The athlete was seen wearing his Rose Gold Jacob and Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon watch in the Fall of 2022, with an intricate case design that fused metal and glass mimicking the features of a Bugatti vehicle. He donned the luxurious accessory (worth an estimated $450,000) ahead of his bout with fellow boxer Anderson Silva, who he ultimately defeated. Paul has also been spotted with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch, which is completely covered in aftermarket diamonds. The over-the-top piece came with an estimated price tag of $100,000.
The social media expert also has a black ceramic Richard Mille RM 72-01 in his collection, valued at $400,000, and an AET Remould Richard Mille RM0-11 Abu Dhabi Special Edition, valued at over $600,000. Coming in at much smaller price tags, Paul also owns a Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a signature Tiffany blue dial, valued at $25,000, and a $1,800 Gucci Grip Mickey Mouse watch in steel, which he sported while preparing for his fight with Tyron Woodley, whom he also proved victorious. With an exorbitant amount of money spent on his watches, we can only hope the influencer arrives at his events on time.
He spent money on a fake wedding to Tana Mongeau
There are many things one can spend his or her massive fortune on, but an elaborate fake wedding doesn't exactly top the list. In Jake Paul's world, however, nothing is as it seems. The YouTube star caused quite a stir when his whirlwind relationship with Tana Mongeau began in April 2019, only to steamroll into a Las Vegas wedding just two months later. Just six months after their nuptials, the two announced their split. This news led many fans to believe the entire ordeal was just an expensive publicity stunt.
So, how much did Paul supposedly drop on his big day? According to his interview with Metro, tying the knot to the fellow YouTube star at the Graffiti Mansion cost a whopping $500,000, complete with a private jet escort, a reception at the Sugar Factory, a remake of Jon Snow's sword from "Game of Thrones," and a live-stream of the event available for a $50 watch fee. The nuptials weren't exactly binding, however, as Paul and Mongeau did not obtain a marriage license before the ceremony, and the officiant was not licensed to marry couples at the time.
After splitting with Mongeau, Paul told Entertainment Tonight about the highly contested wedding, saying, "We all do things sometimes. And sometimes you end up getting fake married. So I'll leave it at that." Fans made their thoughts known on X, with one user writing, "People really out here paying $50 to see a fake a** wedding for two of the biggest clowns on YouTube lmao."
His upcoming fight against Mike Tyson boasts a $2 million VIP entry fee
In what he's calling a "fight of a lifetime," Jake Paul will face off against world champion boxer Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The match will be an exhibition match, which means no winner will be declared. The opponents must wear bigger-sized gloves and will fight eight 2-minute rounds.
According to Paul's calculations, a fight with the legendary boxer could bring in a whopping $300 million. He said as much on a previous episode of "The Journey Podcast" when his fight with Tyson was a distant reality. "I joke with my friends about it," Paul said in 2020. "I'm like, 'I'll start eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts and move up to heavyweight and take on Mike Tyson. That would actually excite me and that's a $300 million event. So, Mike, if you're watching this let's have some fun. New school vs old school, I think that's something the fans would want to see."
Paul eventually got his wish, and the fight is set to stream exclusively on Netflix. For those who wish to see the bout in person at AT&T Stadium, hefty ticket prices range from around $357 each to $8,067 each. A VIP package is available for an incredible $2 million, giving two esteemed viewers ringside access to watch the fight, four first-row floor seats for the event, four second-row floor seats, and a locker room access meet-and-greet with Paul and Tyson.
Paul dropped serious cash on a necklace mocking Conor McGregor
Jake Paul is known for his outlandish personality and online scandals, so it's no surprise that he dropped serious cash on a piece of jewelry to mock a fellow athlete. In 2021, the Problem Child bought a $100,000 custom-made chain, dubbing it the "Sleepy McGregor" necklace. The piece was made to poke fun at Conor McGregor, who has continuously shot down the idea of fighting him.
Paul showed off the custom piece on his Instagram, which featured a replica of McGregor in the fetal position holding a tiny fake Nyquil bottle after being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January of that year. "McGregor you better win tonight, otherwise we're not gonna be able to fight, because if you lose your career's over and that $50 million offer I gave you won't be on the table," he says in a video clip, referring to McGregor's July 10th trilogy fight that year against Poirier. The Dublin native lost the matchup in the first round after a medic had to intervene because he broke his shin.
Paul eventually gifted the piece to Poirier, revealing the news during a pre-fight press conference ahead of his fight with Tyron Woodley (per MMA Fighting). "The Conor chain is back at home right now but Dustin Poirier sent me over his address so we're getting that over to him," he said. "I think he's going to auction it off for charity. So somebody's going to be able to get the notorious McGregor, sleepy McGregor chain."