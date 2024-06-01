Inside Marian Robinson's Relationship With Granddaughters Sasha & Malia Obama

It's hard to imagine the devastation and grief Michelle Obama felt upon learning her mother, Marian Robinson, died at 86. Still, it wasn't just Michelle who was rocked by the news; her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, were also undoubtedly heartbroken by the loss. The Obama sisters' relationship with their grandma was extremely close, and she'd been a constant presence in their lives since they were babies. Robinson even moved into the White House — albeit not of her own volition — to be there for her granddaughters during Barack Obama's two terms as president.

Robinson didn't want to move the nearly 600 miles from her home of 30 years on Euclid Avenue in Chicago to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. However, she knew how difficult it would be for the girls to suddenly be thrust into the media glare. "I felt like this was going to be a very hard life for both of them. [I] was worried about their safety. I was worried about my grandkids," Robinson told CBS in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Michelle wanted the girls to live as "normal" a family life as possible, given the circumstances, and not be surrounded and cared for by staff 24-7 — something that resonated with the then-71-year-old Robinson. In an op-ed Michele wrote for The Guardian in November 2022, she recalled her mom telling a reporter, "If somebody's going to be with these kids other than their parents... it better be me."