Michelle Obama's Mother, Marian Robinson, Dead At 86

Michelle Obama's mom, Marian Robinson, has tragically passed away at the age of 86. A family statement, from Michelle and Barack Obama, as well as Craig and Kelly Robinson and their respective children, confirmed the tragic death. They wrote (via CNN), "As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence," they continued, "She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her."

Michelle shared the statement on social media with her own dedication toward her mother. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today."

When Barack took office in 2008, Marian became known by many as the first grandmother as she took care of her granddaughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. Although, she may not have wanted to be in the White House, telling People, "I love those people, but I love my own house. The White House reminds me of a museum, and it's like, how do you sleep in a museum?" Still, she made the sacrifice, and when she lived there and long after, she left a lasting impact on the public and will forever be remembered.