The False Fact About Michelle Obama's Mom Everyone Believes

Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle Obama's mom, Marian Robinson, lived in the White House to help her daughter. Robinson cared for Malia and Sasha Obama, who were 10 and 7 when their father won the 2008 elections. Because of her role, some reports claimed she was set to receive a lifetime pension from the government after Barack left office in January 2017. Despite being false, the assertions have stuck. Barack and Michelle have seemingly not dignified the fake reports with a response. That's unsurprising.

The Obama family has dealt with rumors since before setting foot in the White House. The conspiracy theories regarding Barack's citizenship, birthplace, and religion showed an ugly side of American politics even before the country was so ideologically fractured. But the conspiracies didn't end with the former president. All of his family members fell prey to fake news. Michelle's gender has been called into question so many times that many might actually believe she was assigned male at birth.

When conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams asked the question on X, previously known as Twitter, 50% of respondents said they believed "Michelle is a man." Barack and Michelle's daughters have also been targeted, with reports falsely claiming Malia and Sasha weren't biologically his. No one related to Barack was safe from fake news, not even his mother-in-law. Many of these rumors were so preposterous they were hard to prove. But the false fact about Robinson is so easily verifiable that it's striking it has persisted this long.